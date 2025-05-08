Royal

Princess Eugenie pens sweet wish for David Attenborough on his 99th birthday

David Attenborough, the conservationist and TV documentary maker, marked his 99 birthday on May 8

  • May 08, 2025
Princess Eugenie has joined the royal family in celebrations of David Attenborough’s 99th birthday.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 8, to mark the millstone birthday of the conservationist and TV documentary maker.

Sharing a portrait of the legendary TV icon, Princess Eugenie penned, “Happy Birthday David Attenborough.”

Moreover, Princess Eugenie is not the only royal family member who has extended a heartfelt birthday wish to Sir David as her beloved cousin, Prince William has also penned a lengthy note for him.

“As he turns 99 today, in his new film, Sir David has once again reminded us of the need to protect natural habitats - this time those beneath the ocean. He has dedicated his life to ensuring we understand the realities of what mankind is doing to the planet,” the Prince of Wales penned alongside a beaming photo of him with Sir David.

He further added, “However hard hitting his message is, Sir David always leaves us with a sense of hope and optimism that all is not lost and this film is no different. We must act together, with urgency, to restore our oceans. Happy Birthday, David. W”

 David Attenborough and Royal Family

David Attenborough has a close bond with royal family including environmental champion King Charles, late Queen Elizabeth, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

