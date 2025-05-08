Samsung to launch first Android 16 beta soon: Report

Samsung is anticipated to roll out the first beta version of One UI 8, based on Android 16 sometime this month.
According to a new report from SamMobile, Android 16 for Galaxy devices is expected to become available via a beta version sometime after Samsung launches its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 during an Unpacked event.
Samsung One UI 8 or Android 16 could be released to some devices towards the end of this month.
The Android 16 beta program will be selective and will be launched to specific devices in certain regions first.
It is expected that the Android 16 beta will be available for Galaxy S25 devices in Korea first, with a rollout to Europe and the US later this year.
According to the report, Android 16 beta is set to come with features like AI Video Summary, advanced DeX, and the possibility of more VRAM, while there is still a lot that is yet to be revealed.
Another set of delays could have a ripple effect down the line of future OS developments.
With the supposedly early Android 16 beta launch upcoming this month, Samsung is likely trying to get ahead of things to create space for potential setbacks.