Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round

Iga Swiatek reached the third round of the Italian Open tennis tournament on Thursday, May 8.
The player, currently ranked world number two, easily won her match in just 52 minutes by defeating an Italian player Elisabetta Cocciaretto with a score of 6-0, 6-1.
Swiatek quickly took a 5-0 lead in the first set and winning her first two service games without losing a single point.
The 23-year-old player then went on to win the next seven games in a row, claiming the first set and dominating the second set.
Swiatek has now won 18 straight matches at the Italian Open without losing a set, setting a new record at the tournament.
She has won the tittle in Rome three times in the last four years with her only loss being when she retired in the 2023 quarter-finals against Elena Rybakina.
Her latest win was also her 27th straight victory in the first round of WTA 1000 tournaments.
What's next for Iga Swiatek?
Swiatek will now face either American player Danielle Collins or Elena-Gabriela Ruse from Romania in the next round which is the last 32 of the tournament.
Naomi Osaka defeated Viktorija Golubic:
In another second-round match, former world number one Naomi Osaka defeated Swiss player Viktorija Golubic with a score of 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.