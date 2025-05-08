Entertainment

Kanye West releases new song 'Heil Hitler', calls himself 'Nazi' on VE Day

The 'Carnival' rapper dropped a controversial new track 'Heil Hitler' on 80th anniversary of VE Day

  • May 08, 2025

Kanye West releases new song 'Heil Hitler', calls himself 'Nazi' on VE Day


Kanye West is back in the headlines with yet another shocking stunt!

On Thursday, May 8, the 47-year-old American rapper and singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a controversial new track titled Heil Hitler, giving a huge nod to Adolf Hitler.

Notably, to drop his new song, the Carnival rapper chose the Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), which marks the end of Second World War after Nazi Germany's surrender to the allied forces, including the UK, the US, and the Soviet Union.

In the music video, a group of shirtless black men were seen draped in animal skins, expressing their love for Hitler.

Declaring himself Nazi in the latest track, Ye took aim at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian by mentioning about their custody battle.

The Vultures 1 rapper claimed that he became a Nazi because of the custody fight, singing, "With all of my money and fame I still don't get to see my children / N**s see my Twitter but they don't see how I be feeling / So I became a Nazi, yeah b**h, I'm the villain."

Ye, who recently got banned from multiple social media platforms, including X, over his crazy rants and anti-Semitic comments, also addressed the statements in the song.

"They don't understand the things I say on Twitter," he sang.

As the track reached its end, Kanye West added one of Adolf Hitler's speeches in 1935 in which he asked people to cast their votes in his favor.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian:

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who finalized their divorce in November 2022, share joint physical and legal custody of his four kids, North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

