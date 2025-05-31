Barron Trump sparks romance rumours with mysterious woman in NYC

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, has been romantically linked with a mysterious woman in New York City.
According to the sources, the 19-year-old, who was referred to as "ladies man," is enjoying his life at NYU, where he has taken a romantic interest in someone while keeping his social circle "low-key."
As reported by NewsNation, an insider revealed that "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot. He does have friends he just screws the limelight."
They also drew parallel between the aspiring businessman and his mother, Melania Trump, "he keep his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC [big man on campus]."
Along with that the tipsters also noted that the president's son is not interested in politics at all and has kept quite an "apolitical" image at NYU.
In February, the former president of the NYU chapter of the College Republicans, Kaya Walker, confessed that the tall fellow had an isolated freshman year at the renowned institution.
She added, "He goes to class, he goes home," and described Barron as "sort of like an oddity on campus."
Barron Trump's dating life
In March, Barron's alleged ex-girlfriend, who goes by Maddatitude on TikTok, shared a video on the platform that made headlines.
The girl claimed that she and the teen attended Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, where he was her first boyfriend.
In the video, Maddie praised the youngest Trump and described him as a sweetheart, noting that the reason they broke up was because Barron moved to Florida for the summer.