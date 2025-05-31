Shell Grotto Margate: Discover UK’s 'mysterious' underground seashell cave

Margate, a seaside town on the Kent coast in the UK, is known not only for its beauty and beaches but also for a mysterious underground cave called the Shell Grotto.
This cave is completely decorated with around 4.6 million seashells forming beautiful designs like gods, goddesses and trees.
The grotto was accidentally discovered in 1835 and to this day, no one knows who made it or what its purpose was, which makes it one of the UK’s biggest unsolved historical mysteries, as per ExpressUK.
People have different guesses about the purpose of the Shell Grotto.
Some believe it may have used as a place of worship, while others think it might have been a secret meeting location or simply a fancy decorative structure, called a Regency folly, built during the Regency era (early 1800s).
The Shell Grotto is decorated with mosaics made from seashells, including common British shells like cockles, mussels, whelks and oysters.
There are also some rare shells like queen conches from the Caribbean which are found in the corners of a section called the Altar Room.
How to reach the Shell Grotto?
The grotto is not very easy to reach as the entrance is on a steep road and you have to go down steps to enter.
Inside, the tunnels are dimly lit, uneven, sloped and narrow, so unfortunately, people using wheelchairs cannot access it.
Ticket prices:
Tickets are priced at £4.50 for adults, £4 for concessions like seniors or students, £2 for children aged 4-16, and free for those under four.
There is also a family ticket available for £10, which covers 2 adults and up to 2 children.