Nigeria floods claim 115 lives, death toll to rise as rescue effort continues

Flood in Nigeria caused devastating aftermaths as outrages number of resident forced to flee their homes

Heavy downpour in northern Nigeria has caused havoc in the country with houses and neighbourhoods submerged in floodwater.

On Friday, it was confirmed that at least 115 people died in a market town where farmers sell their goods to traders from the south as they shared that the death toll might rise.

The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency did not confirm how much rain fell after Thursday midnight in the town of Mokwa, around more than 180 miles west of the capital, Abuja.

Northern Nigeria's communities have been experiencing prolonged dry spells worsened by climate change and excessive rainfall, which eventually led to the severe flooding.

Residents opened up about the aftermaths of the flooding

A Mokwa resident, Kazeem Muhammed expressed his frustration about the devastating flood, "We lost many lives, and the properties, out farm produce. Those that have their storage have lost it."

The town is a key meeting point where trading of beans, onion and other items take place between the sellers from south and farmers from the north.

Aliki Musa, Mokwa community leader informed Associated Press that the residents are not used to such a severe flooding.

He further added, "The Water is like spiritual water which used to come but it’s seasonal."

Notably, in September, heavy rain and a dam collapse in the northeastern city of Maiduguri caused catastrophic flooding that left 30 people dead and displaced millions. 

