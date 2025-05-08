Meghan Markle hit with £8M blow after causing 'severe' injury to fan

Meghan Markle has once again landed herself in hot water!
On Thursday, May 8, GB News reported that the Duchess of Sussex has been hit with a £8 million legal threat after her Netflix show’s recipe turned out to be disastrous for one of her fans.
A diabetic Maryland resident, Robin Patrick, has alleged that after trying a homemade bath salt recipe featured on the mother of two’s recent show, With Love, Meghan, she suffered “catastrophic burns.”
She claimed sustaining “severe injuries” after using the a blend of salts featured as a wellness gift on the former American actress’s lifestyle series.
As per the fan, the use of the salt blend, that included Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil and lavender oil, left her with "persistent burning, discomfort, and the emergence of new blister-like sores and ulcers daily."
In exchange of suffering these severe injuries, Robin has now demanded substantial damages worth £8 million from Meghan Markle and Archewell Productions.
She also seeks a “minimum” of £60,000 for medical expenses.
While speaking to Radar Online, Robin expressed that she is "deeply concerned about the risk of infection, sepsis, or other complications” and that "the pain feels as though it is burning from within.”
Meghan Markle’s response to the legal threat:
Giving a firm response to Robin Patrick in a legal letter, Meghan Markle’s lawyer, Cameron Stracher penned, "The use of Epsom salts is contraindicated for individuals with diabetes except on the advice of a physician.”
He continued, “It was not foreseeable that you would disregard the instructions on the Epsom salt packaging in attempting to make and use your own bath salts.”
Cameron further added that there can be no negligence claim against anyone involved in the show’s production or distribution.