Royal

Meghan Markle hit with £8M blow after causing 'severe' injury to fan

The Duchess of Sussex faces major legal threat after her fan suffers severe health issue by following her Netflix show recipe

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
Meghan Markle hit with £8M blow after causing severe injury to fan
Meghan Markle hit with £8M blow after causing 'severe' injury to fan

Meghan Markle has once again landed herself in hot water!

On Thursday, May 8, GB News reported that the Duchess of Sussex has been hit with a £8 million legal threat after her Netflix show’s recipe turned out to be disastrous for one of her fans.

A diabetic Maryland resident, Robin Patrick, has alleged that after trying a homemade bath salt recipe featured on the mother of two’s recent show, With Love, Meghan, she suffered “catastrophic burns.”

She claimed sustaining “severe injuries” after using the a blend of salts featured as a wellness gift on the former American actress’s lifestyle series.

As per the fan, the use of the salt blend, that included Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil and lavender oil, left her with "persistent burning, discomfort, and the emergence of new blister-like sores and ulcers daily."

In exchange of suffering these severe injuries, Robin has now demanded substantial damages worth £8 million from Meghan Markle and Archewell Productions.

She also seeks a “minimum” of £60,000 for medical expenses.

While speaking to Radar Online, Robin expressed that she is "deeply concerned about the risk of infection, sepsis, or other complications” and that "the pain feels as though it is burning from within.”

Meghan Markle’s response to the legal threat:

Giving a firm response to Robin Patrick in a legal letter, Meghan Markle’s lawyer, Cameron Stracher penned, "The use of Epsom salts is contraindicated for individuals with diabetes except on the advice of a physician.”

He continued, “It was not foreseeable that you would disregard the instructions on the Epsom salt packaging in attempting to make and use your own bath salts.”

Cameron further added that there can be no negligence claim against anyone involved in the show’s production or distribution.

Joe Biden makes waves with controversial remarks on Trump’s loss

Joe Biden makes waves with controversial remarks on Trump’s loss
Tom Cruise brings Hollywood flair to Seoul with ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ premiere

Tom Cruise brings Hollywood flair to Seoul with ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ premiere
Foods you must try this summer to minimise body heat naturally

Foods you must try this summer to minimise body heat naturally
Kanye West releases new song 'Heil Hitler', calls himself 'Nazi' on VE Day

Kanye West releases new song 'Heil Hitler', calls himself 'Nazi' on VE Day
King Charles, Queen Camilla share poignant message after VE Day service
King Charles, Queen Camilla share poignant message after VE Day service
King Carl Gustaf hosts first royal event at Rosersberg Castle in two centuries
King Carl Gustaf hosts first royal event at Rosersberg Castle in two centuries
Princess Eugenie pens sweet wish for David Attenborough on his 99th birthday
Princess Eugenie pens sweet wish for David Attenborough on his 99th birthday
King Felipe presides over special round table meeting in new outing
King Felipe presides over special round table meeting in new outing
Princess Anne restyles her elegant green floral blazer for VE Day service
Princess Anne restyles her elegant green floral blazer for VE Day service
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward grab spotlight at VE Day Thanksgiving Service
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward grab spotlight at VE Day Thanksgiving Service
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in chic polka dot dress for VE Day service
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in chic polka dot dress for VE Day service
Sarah Ferguson honours ‘courageous’ VE Day heroes with moving tribute
Sarah Ferguson honours ‘courageous’ VE Day heroes with moving tribute
King Frederik, Queen Mary welcome key leaders for global strategy talks
King Frederik, Queen Mary welcome key leaders for global strategy talks
King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice
King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice
Princess Charlotte fulfils King Charles' dream Prince Harry couldn’t
Princess Charlotte fulfils King Charles' dream Prince Harry couldn’t
Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle