Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service

The Prince and Princess of Wales was accompanied by the British Monarch for the live event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service

Prince William and Princess Kate joined King Charles III at a special VE Day 80 celebration concert at Horse Guards Parade this evening.

The Prince and Princess of Wales was accompanied by the British Monarch for the live event marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Notably, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis skipped the event as it was a school night.

To attend the event, Kate wore a gorgeous white dress from Self Portrait, which has the appearance of a blazer and skirt.

They attended the concert, presented by Zoe Ball, with performances to echo the historic celebrations of VE Day 80 years ago.


The concert opened with Fleur East taking to the stage with a wonderful rendition of I've Got Rhythm.

Prince William, Princess Kate sentiments on the historic day:

On the attendance at the special service along with the royal family, William and Kate shared their sentiments in an Instagram post.

The couple noted, “Attending today’s VE Day 80th anniversary service at Westminster Abbey was a powerful reminder of the courage, sacrifice and resilience of those who served. An honour to mark this historic moment and give thanks alongside veterans and families.”

The event was also attended by veterans and wartime heroes reflecting on their experiences of VE Day and the Second World War.

Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader

Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader
Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties

Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service

Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service
Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor

Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor
King Charles honours grandfather's iconic VE Day speech on 80th anniversary
King Charles honours grandfather's iconic VE Day speech on 80th anniversary
Meghan Markle hit with £8M blow after causing 'severe' injury to fan
Meghan Markle hit with £8M blow after causing 'severe' injury to fan
King Charles, Queen Camilla share poignant message after VE Day service
King Charles, Queen Camilla share poignant message after VE Day service
King Carl Gustaf hosts first royal event at Rosersberg Castle in two centuries
King Carl Gustaf hosts first royal event at Rosersberg Castle in two centuries
Princess Eugenie pens sweet wish for David Attenborough on his 99th birthday
Princess Eugenie pens sweet wish for David Attenborough on his 99th birthday
King Felipe presides over special round table meeting in new outing
King Felipe presides over special round table meeting in new outing
Princess Anne restyles her elegant green floral blazer for VE Day service
Princess Anne restyles her elegant green floral blazer for VE Day service
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward grab spotlight at VE Day Thanksgiving Service
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward grab spotlight at VE Day Thanksgiving Service
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in chic polka dot dress for VE Day service
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in chic polka dot dress for VE Day service
Sarah Ferguson honours ‘courageous’ VE Day heroes with moving tribute
Sarah Ferguson honours ‘courageous’ VE Day heroes with moving tribute
King Frederik, Queen Mary welcome key leaders for global strategy talks
King Frederik, Queen Mary welcome key leaders for global strategy talks
King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice
King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice