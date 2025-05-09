Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service

Prince William and Princess Kate joined King Charles III at a special VE Day 80 celebration concert at Horse Guards Parade this evening.
The Prince and Princess of Wales was accompanied by the British Monarch for the live event marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.
Notably, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis skipped the event as it was a school night.
To attend the event, Kate wore a gorgeous white dress from Self Portrait, which has the appearance of a blazer and skirt.
They attended the concert, presented by Zoe Ball, with performances to echo the historic celebrations of VE Day 80 years ago.
The concert opened with Fleur East taking to the stage with a wonderful rendition of I've Got Rhythm.
Prince William, Princess Kate sentiments on the historic day:
On the attendance at the special service along with the royal family, William and Kate shared their sentiments in an Instagram post.
The couple noted, “Attending today’s VE Day 80th anniversary service at Westminster Abbey was a powerful reminder of the courage, sacrifice and resilience of those who served. An honour to mark this historic moment and give thanks alongside veterans and families.”
The event was also attended by veterans and wartime heroes reflecting on their experiences of VE Day and the Second World War.