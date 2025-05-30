Royal

Prince Harry becomes the punch line at US Bitcoin Conference

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California, US in June 2020

Prince Harry became the centre of a joke in the event, which he was not even attending.

The British politician, Nigel Farage teased the Duke of Sussex's move to the US during an interview at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas.

Moreover, the joke was well received by the audience, who burst out laughing about the jab directed at the prince, who stepped down from Royal duties in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle.

Addressing the room, Nidel said, "In my country, we tend to be a little bit behind, America has all the new ideas, they take a few years to cross the pond."

While praising the current administration, the Reform leader added that the US has introduce the UK with a lot of "good things" however, "you also send us bad things, because you sent us woke."

Continuing his comedic setting, Nigel noted, "but you know what, we've got you back, because we sent you Prince Harry in return, alright!"

Nigel nodded his head in laughter while the audience also appreciated his sense of humour with applause and laughs.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave their working Royal lives behind

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced that they are stepping down from their duties as senior working Royals and wanted to be "financially independent."

Amid the big move, the Royal couple lost their privilege of security in the UK, and are currently residing in Montecito, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan is thriving in the US as she indulge herself in multiple ventures including a lifestyle brand, As Ever, a Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and hosting a podcast, Confession of a Female Founder.

