Meghan Markle surprises fans with 'special' interview announcement

Meghan Markle has teased a "special" interview in a delightful announcement for her fans.
On Thursday, May 29, The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram stories to drop a sneak peak into her podcast, Confession of a Female Founder's bonus episode.
Meghan announced that she will be releasing a bonus episode of her podcast on coming Tuesday, featuring Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles as guest.
In the promotional teaser shared by Lemonada Media, Meghan was heard saying, "Next week, we have got one more very special interview for you."
"A bonus episode. Because when a matriarch calls, and when this matriarch calls, oh, you answer," she added.
Meghan Markle's surprising announcement comes days after she shared an adorable video with her daughter Princess Lilibet, as they both teamed up to harvest money from honey combs.
The enchanting video gave a slight glimpse into Prince Harry's little princess, whose face wasn't clear because of the beekeeping suit's fencing veil.
"Look at all of that fresh honeycomb! Harvesting honey with my little honey. (Like mother, like daughter; she’s even wearing my gloves)" Meghan wrote in the caption of her video.
About Meghan Markle's podcast
The former Suits actress announced her podcast, Confession of a Female Founder in March this year.
Its first episode was aired on April 8 with the CEO of popular dating app Bumble, Whitney Wolf Herd.