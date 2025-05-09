Entertainment

'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 trailer: Mother-daughter duo end up in court

'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 starring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howeyn is set to premiere on June 5

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025


Ginny & Georgia season three trailer showed the mother-daughter duo ending up in criminal court.

The newly released trailer shows Georgia getting house arrested for her trial, while Ginny ends up in a trial of her own at school.

However, Ginny still supports her mother despite the murder claims.

The hit Netflix show stars Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph and Raymond Ablack as Joe.

Fans reaction

A fan commented, “‘I am not a bad person, but if you come face to face with bad? You become a little bad yourself.’ THIS LINE HITS. BELIEVE ME, IT IS GOING TO BE THE BEST SEASON EVER.”

Another wrote, “I appreciate you allowing Ginny to finally express her rage this season. I really adore the pink power outfits Georgia wears to court; they make me think of Legally Blonde.”

“Notice how Max and especially Abby are concerned but Norah looks kind of shocked? Really makes me think they'll be a divide between her and the rest of the group this season. If she freaked out about a gun, imagine how she'll react to this,” a third noted.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release date

Ginny and Georgia season three is set to premiere on Netflix on June 5. 

Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader

Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader
Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties

Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service

Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service
Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor

Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor
Blake Shelton spills real reason behind decade-long romance with Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton spills real reason behind decade-long romance with Gwen Stefani
A$AP Rocky hints at baby no. 3’s name amid Rihanna's pregnancy
A$AP Rocky hints at baby no. 3’s name amid Rihanna's pregnancy
Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor
Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor
Kanye West launches vile attacks on Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori in new song
Kanye West launches vile attacks on Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori in new song
Tom Cruise brings Hollywood flair to Seoul with ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ premiere
Tom Cruise brings Hollywood flair to Seoul with ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ premiere
Kanye West releases new song 'Heil Hitler', calls himself 'Nazi' on VE Day
Kanye West releases new song 'Heil Hitler', calls himself 'Nazi' on VE Day
Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with steamy topless photo: SEE
Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with steamy topless photo: SEE
Justin Bieber opens up about his secret emotional struggle
Justin Bieber opens up about his secret emotional struggle
Jennifer Lopez reveals heartfelt promise to kids post Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez reveals heartfelt promise to kids post Ben Affleck split
Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González weighs in on his Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González weighs in on his Kylie Jenner romance
David Beckham, Victoria 'refuse’ to mend rift with son Brooklyn, Nicola
David Beckham, Victoria 'refuse’ to mend rift with son Brooklyn, Nicola
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner exude supermodel vibes on New York City streets
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner exude supermodel vibes on New York City streets