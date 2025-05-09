'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 trailer: Mother-daughter duo end up in court

Ginny & Georgia season three trailer showed the mother-daughter duo ending up in criminal court.
The newly released trailer shows Georgia getting house arrested for her trial, while Ginny ends up in a trial of her own at school.
However, Ginny still supports her mother despite the murder claims.
The hit Netflix show stars Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph and Raymond Ablack as Joe.
Fans reaction
A fan commented, “‘I am not a bad person, but if you come face to face with bad? You become a little bad yourself.’ THIS LINE HITS. BELIEVE ME, IT IS GOING TO BE THE BEST SEASON EVER.”
Another wrote, “I appreciate you allowing Ginny to finally express her rage this season. I really adore the pink power outfits Georgia wears to court; they make me think of Legally Blonde.”
“Notice how Max and especially Abby are concerned but Norah looks kind of shocked? Really makes me think they'll be a divide between her and the rest of the group this season. If she freaked out about a gun, imagine how she'll react to this,” a third noted.
Ginny & Georgia season 3 release date
Ginny and Georgia season three is set to premiere on Netflix on June 5.