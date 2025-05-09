Royal

King Charles honours grandfather's iconic VE Day speech on 80th anniversary

King Charles III delivers heartwarming speech to honour veterans at the VE Day concert

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025


King Charles reflected on his grandfather, King George VI, historic speech to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

On Thursday, May 8, the British monarch delivered an emotional speech at Horse Guards Parade in central London and called on the country to "rededicate ourselves.”

While recalling George’s monologue from 1945, Charles said, "We should remind ourselves of the words of our great wartime leader, Sir Winston Churchill, who said 'meeting jaw to jaw is better than war.”

His Majesty added, “For as my grandfather put it, 'We shall have failed, and the blood of our dearest will have flowed in vain, if the victory which they died to win does not lead to a lasting peace, founded on justice and established in good will'.”

King Charles honoured the late veteran, who fulfilled their duty to each other and to humankind. The monarch paid tribute to their unshakeable commitment to nation.

King Charles calls out for ‘unity, peace’

In the same speech, King Charles called out nations to unite for “peace” and prosperity.

He said, "The Allied victory being celebrated then, as now, was a result of unity between nations, races, religions and ideologies, fighting back against an existential threat to humanity.”

The monarch continued, “Their collective endeavour remains a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when countries stand together in the face of tyranny."

Notably, Prince William and Kate Middleton also joined King Charles at the special VE Day 80 celebration concert.

Their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis skipped the concert as they had to attend school next day.

Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader

Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader
Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties

Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service

Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service
Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor

Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service
Meghan Markle hit with £8M blow after causing 'severe' injury to fan
Meghan Markle hit with £8M blow after causing 'severe' injury to fan
King Charles, Queen Camilla share poignant message after VE Day service
King Charles, Queen Camilla share poignant message after VE Day service
King Carl Gustaf hosts first royal event at Rosersberg Castle in two centuries
King Carl Gustaf hosts first royal event at Rosersberg Castle in two centuries
Princess Eugenie pens sweet wish for David Attenborough on his 99th birthday
Princess Eugenie pens sweet wish for David Attenborough on his 99th birthday
King Felipe presides over special round table meeting in new outing
King Felipe presides over special round table meeting in new outing
Princess Anne restyles her elegant green floral blazer for VE Day service
Princess Anne restyles her elegant green floral blazer for VE Day service
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward grab spotlight at VE Day Thanksgiving Service
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward grab spotlight at VE Day Thanksgiving Service
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in chic polka dot dress for VE Day service
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in chic polka dot dress for VE Day service
Sarah Ferguson honours ‘courageous’ VE Day heroes with moving tribute
Sarah Ferguson honours ‘courageous’ VE Day heroes with moving tribute
King Frederik, Queen Mary welcome key leaders for global strategy talks
King Frederik, Queen Mary welcome key leaders for global strategy talks
King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice
King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice