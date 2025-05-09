Sports

Stephen Curry gives first statement after hamstring injury

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry was forced to skip out Game 2 against Timberwolves after straining hamstring

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Stephen Curry makes first statement after hamstring injury
Stephen Curry makes first statement after hamstring injury 

Stephen Curry sat out the Game 2 against Minneapolis Timberwolves after injuring his hamstring.

Prior to skipping the match on Thursday, May 9, he shortly participated in the shoot around practice before taking a bench as he made a joke about feeling great.

What happened to Stephen Curry?

Curry is forced to sit out at least few games as his Grade 1 hamstring strain was bad enough to forced him out in the second quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series at Minnesota on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old player missed the one-sided Game 2 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday night that evened the series and will likely be sidelined for at least Games 3 and 4 in San Francisco.

Still surprised about the injury, the 11-time All-Star noted before Game 2, "It's hard to really predict this stuff is what I’m learning."

"There was no, like, warning signs or any weird feelings. I felt great the whole game up until that point. And then I made a little pivot move on defence and felt something," Curry added.

He also shared that he wanted to come back to complete Game 1 on Tuesday but soon realised returning with that condition could not be the best move.

Expressing his desire to be back, Curry said, "Obviously, a tough break, hopefully, I’ll be back soon."

Showing his faith in the rest of the Warriors teammate he shared, "we have a lot of confidence that we can still win the series and guys will step up no matter how it looks."

Talking to press prior to the game, coach Steve Kerr also noted that the team will miss Curry at the court and added that he values his presence to provide guidance to the team.

Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader

Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader
Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties

Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service

Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service
Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor

Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor
Tom Brady names NFL legends he feared most on field
Tom Brady names NFL legends he feared most on field
Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round
Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round
Marvel Rivals update brings beach-themed skins, other advancements
Marvel Rivals update brings beach-themed skins, other advancements
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases highly-demanded feature
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases highly-demanded feature
David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Salford City after taking full ownership
David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Salford City after taking full ownership
Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss
Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss
Minecraft rolls out new snapshot update for Java players
Minecraft rolls out new snapshot update for Java players
Tom Brady opens up on parenting regret after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady opens up on parenting regret after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Alexander Zverev makes surprising admission on Jannik Sinner return from ban
Alexander Zverev makes surprising admission on Jannik Sinner return from ban
Jannik Sinner confirms split with Anna Kalinskaya: ‘Not in relationship’
Jannik Sinner confirms split with Anna Kalinskaya: ‘Not in relationship’
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Declan Rice names his GOAT
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Declan Rice names his GOAT
Minecraft officially discontinues support for popular feature
Minecraft officially discontinues support for popular feature