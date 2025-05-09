Stephen Curry gives first statement after hamstring injury

Stephen Curry sat out the Game 2 against Minneapolis Timberwolves after injuring his hamstring.
Prior to skipping the match on Thursday, May 9, he shortly participated in the shoot around practice before taking a bench as he made a joke about feeling great.
What happened to Stephen Curry?
Curry is forced to sit out at least few games as his Grade 1 hamstring strain was bad enough to forced him out in the second quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series at Minnesota on Tuesday night.
The 37-year-old player missed the one-sided Game 2 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday night that evened the series and will likely be sidelined for at least Games 3 and 4 in San Francisco.
Still surprised about the injury, the 11-time All-Star noted before Game 2, "It's hard to really predict this stuff is what I’m learning."
"There was no, like, warning signs or any weird feelings. I felt great the whole game up until that point. And then I made a little pivot move on defence and felt something," Curry added.
He also shared that he wanted to come back to complete Game 1 on Tuesday but soon realised returning with that condition could not be the best move.
Expressing his desire to be back, Curry said, "Obviously, a tough break, hopefully, I’ll be back soon."
Showing his faith in the rest of the Warriors teammate he shared, "we have a lot of confidence that we can still win the series and guys will step up no matter how it looks."
Talking to press prior to the game, coach Steve Kerr also noted that the team will miss Curry at the court and added that he values his presence to provide guidance to the team.