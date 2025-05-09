Harry Styles attends historic Papal Conclave for Pope Leo XIV's election: PHOTO

Harry Styles has shocked his fans after making an unexpected appearance at the Vatican City.
On Thursday, May 8, the As It Was singer witnessed the election of Pope Leo XIV as the late Pope Francis' successor in Saint Peter's Square.
The Grammy winner was seen rocking a blue jacket, sunglasses, and a grey baseball cap emblazoned with "Techno is My Boyfriend."
Shortly after his surprise appearance, the photo of Styles among the crowd in Vatican City made rounds on the social media.
"Little did the pope know he was waving to Harry Styles,” a fan wrote on X next to an image of Pope Leo XIV.
While another added, "One thing about harry styles, he’s always going to accidentally serve cinema somewhere in Europe.”
"He’s literally everywhere," an Instagram user noted.
Harry Style world tour
Harry Styles concluded his record-breaking Love on Tour in 2023, and releases the album Harry's House, which took home a Grammy for Album of the Year in the same year.
Since then, the One Direction star has traveled the world as he spotted in various locations.
In March, he was spotted participating in a marathon in Tokyo, where he beat more than 20,000 runners with his sub-3:30 finishing time.
While, in April, Styles was spotted at a London run club, sporting a casual look consisting of jeans and loafers.