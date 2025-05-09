Vladimir Putin commemorates Russia's Victory Day Parade with short ceasefire

Vladimir Putin is presiding over Russia's Victory Day celebrations with a parade in Moscow's Red Square.
On Friday, May 9, the annual event had a heightened security as it took place days after Ukrainian launched attack on the capital.
The commemoration was attended by several international leaders, including China's Xi Jinping, with whom Russia shares friendly ties.
What is Russia's Victory Day?
The annual commemoration of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II is one of the major days in Russia's calendar.
This year the event held a special place as it marked the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day.
Addressing the audience in his speech, Putin talked about the great lessons of World War II, and called the current invasion of Ukraine "special military operation."
Russia short ceasefire amid Victory Day celebrations
Russia had announced a three-day ceasefire – to the now four years of strikes to Ukraine – which coincided with the 80th anniversary event.
However, Ukraine rejected the proposal and dubbed that as a "theatrical show."
Ukraine's military has also claimed that since the beginning of ceasefire on May 8, the country has been attacked thousands of times.
Russia's Victory Day military parade
Prior to Putin's speech and spectators observing one-minute silence in the honour of veterans, Oleg Salyukov, the commander of group troops led 11,000 troops into Red Square.
Along with that, the parade was joined by around 1,500 who had fought in Ukraine.
The Russian leader shared a strong message during his address, noting that the country "was and will be an indestructible barrier against Nazism, Russophobia, antisemitism."
Among soldiers joining the parade were 102 Chinese troops as well as units from Vietnam, Mongolia, and North Korea.
World leaders attending Russia's Victory Day
Several prominent leaders attended the event which marked the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Serbian's Aleksandar Vucic and Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva joined Jinping in Russia for the celebrations.
Along with that, Slovakia's prime minister Robert Fico was the only one from European Union to join internationals leaders in Moscow.