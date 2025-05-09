Kate Middleton receives special honour one year after cancer diagnosis

Royal

Kensington Palace has shared an exciting update about Princess Kate's personal achievement in a delightful announcement.

Nearly one year after her heartbreaking and brutal cancer journey, Kate has received special honour to celebrate her efforts to highlight the "healing power of nature" for cancer patients.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared photo of a beautiful rose from Royal Horticultural Society on Friday, May 9, with a surprising tribute for the future Queen.

"Today the Royal Horticultural Society are announcing a new Rose, “Catherine’s Rose”, grown by Harkness Roses," the caption read.

It continued, "The proceeds from this rose will support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, helping patients across the country live well with, and beyond, cancer."

The thoughtful statement from the Kensington Palace also highlighted how "Spending time in nature has always been a source of comfort and strength."

