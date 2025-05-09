Royal

Zara Tindall stuns in Barbie-inspired summer outfit at latest event

Princess Anne's daughter, an accomplished equestrian, attended a lunch at The Sporting Club on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Zara Tindall stuns in Barbie-inspired summer outfit at latest event
Zara Tindall stuns in Barbie-inspired summer outfit at latest event

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne who never leaves a chance to showcase her impeccable style, is once again proving that she has mastered the art of classy and professional dressing.

The cousin of Prince William and Harry, who is herself an accomplished equestrian, attended a lunch at The Sporting Club on Wednesday.

For the outing, Zara decided to serve some classy fashion goals to women around the world as she donned a gorgeous linen-blend two-piece suit.

The pale pink ensemble from London-based designer Cefinn consisted of a relaxed peak-lapelled blazer and wide-leg trousers, perfectly striking the balance between soft and sophisticated.

To accessorize, the wife of Mike Tindall took out her beige textured heels from Valentino and her Lottie bag from Aspinal in the ivory color, exuding British royal elegance.

Zara has never ceased to amaze the fashion fans and this chic outfit is just another addition to her fabulous fashion portfolio.










The Sporting Club took to their Instagram account on Thursday to share glimpses into Zara’s glamorous  appearance at the event.

“Big day for The Sporting Club yesterday with our first lunch at the amazing @quaglinos. And what a star guest to have to mark the occasion. Zara Tindall was exceptional. Funny, revealing, honest,” they wrote in the caption.

About Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall is the only daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, whom they welcomed on 15 May 1981.

She is a successful British equestrian, who has numerous accolades to her name including a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2006 Eventing World Championship title.

The Royal has been married to Mike Tindall since July 30, 2011 ans shares three kids with him.

Princess Eugenie brings sister Beatrice to tears with emotional confession

Princess Eugenie brings sister Beatrice to tears with emotional confession
Kate Middleton receives special honour one year after cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton receives special honour one year after cancer diagnosis
Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts

Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’

5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’
Princess Eugenie brings sister Beatrice to tears with emotional confession
Princess Eugenie brings sister Beatrice to tears with emotional confession
Kate Middleton receives special honour one year after cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton receives special honour one year after cancer diagnosis
King Felipe, Queen Letizia congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election
King Felipe, Queen Letizia congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election
Prince Harry quietly marks VE Day with kind move amid Royal Family’s celebration
Prince Harry quietly marks VE Day with kind move amid Royal Family’s celebration
Prince Harry follows in King Charles footsteps as he shares emotional VE Day message
Prince Harry follows in King Charles footsteps as he shares emotional VE Day message
Queen Margrethe pulls out of public appearance citing health concerns
Queen Margrethe pulls out of public appearance citing health concerns
King Charles honours grandfather's iconic VE Day speech on 80th anniversary
King Charles honours grandfather's iconic VE Day speech on 80th anniversary
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service
Meghan Markle hit with £8M blow after causing 'severe' injury to fan
Meghan Markle hit with £8M blow after causing 'severe' injury to fan
King Charles, Queen Camilla share poignant message after VE Day service
King Charles, Queen Camilla share poignant message after VE Day service
King Carl Gustaf hosts first royal event at Rosersberg Castle in two centuries
King Carl Gustaf hosts first royal event at Rosersberg Castle in two centuries
Princess Eugenie pens sweet wish for David Attenborough on his 99th birthday
Princess Eugenie pens sweet wish for David Attenborough on his 99th birthday