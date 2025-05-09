Zara Tindall stuns in Barbie-inspired summer outfit at latest event

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne who never leaves a chance to showcase her impeccable style, is once again proving that she has mastered the art of classy and professional dressing.
The cousin of Prince William and Harry, who is herself an accomplished equestrian, attended a lunch at The Sporting Club on Wednesday.
For the outing, Zara decided to serve some classy fashion goals to women around the world as she donned a gorgeous linen-blend two-piece suit.
The pale pink ensemble from London-based designer Cefinn consisted of a relaxed peak-lapelled blazer and wide-leg trousers, perfectly striking the balance between soft and sophisticated.
To accessorize, the wife of Mike Tindall took out her beige textured heels from Valentino and her Lottie bag from Aspinal in the ivory color, exuding British royal elegance.
Zara has never ceased to amaze the fashion fans and this chic outfit is just another addition to her fabulous fashion portfolio.
The Sporting Club took to their Instagram account on Thursday to share glimpses into Zara’s glamorous appearance at the event.
“Big day for The Sporting Club yesterday with our first lunch at the amazing @quaglinos. And what a star guest to have to mark the occasion. Zara Tindall was exceptional. Funny, revealing, honest,” they wrote in the caption.
About Zara Tindall
Zara Tindall is the only daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, whom they welcomed on 15 May 1981.
She is a successful British equestrian, who has numerous accolades to her name including a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2006 Eventing World Championship title.
The Royal has been married to Mike Tindall since July 30, 2011 ans shares three kids with him.