Royal

Queen Camilla chokes back tears after King Charles’ touching speech

King Charles III, Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton at VE Day concert

  • May 09, 2025


Queen Camilla visibly became emotional after KIng Charles’ heartwarming speech at Horse Guards Parade to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The British monarch addressed the nation and reflected on his grandfather King George VI historic speech

As per GB News, Camilla appeared to be fighting back tears after Charles mentioned her in the monologue.

He said, “Last June, my wife and I were profoundly moved to join veterans of D-Day at the new national memorial overlooking Gold Beach, as they returned to honour their comrades who never came home.”

“In January, as the world marked the liberation of Auschwitz, I met survivors whose stories of unspeakable horror were the most vivid reminder of why Victory in Europe truly was the triumph of good over evil. All these moments, and more, combine to lead us to this day, when we recall both those darkest days and the great jubilation when the threat of death and destruction was finally lifted from our shores,” his majesty noted.

King Charles also gave a nod to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, “The celebration that evening was marked by my own late mother who, just nineteen-years-old, described in her diary how she mingled anonymously in the crowds across central London and, in her own words, ‘walked for miles’ among them.”

Prince William, Princess Kate participate in VE Day service

Prince William and Kate Middleton also joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for VE Day service at Horse Guards Parade in central London

