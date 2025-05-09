Entertainment

Cody Johnson reveals expecting third baby with wife Brandi at ACM Awards 2025

The American singer shared the exciting news before winning Song of the Year award for ‘Dirt Cheap’ at 2025 ACM Awards

Cody Johnson and his wife, Brandi’s family is growing!

At the glamorous night of the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards), the 37-year-old American singer shared a major personal life update as he walked the red carpet.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the Gotta Be Me singer revealed that he and his wife are expecting their third child, a boy. However, the baby’s due date was not specified by the country music star.

"We're having a little boy! We decided to make this our announcement to the world and our gender reveal as well," Cody shared excitedly.

Talking about his daughters, Clara Mae and Cori’s reaction to welcoming their baby brother, the I’m Gonna Love You hitmaker expressed, "My girls .. you can't beat my girls, I love my two girls with all my heart. They're 10 and 8, Clara and Cori, and I think I'm excited to watch them help raise this little boy."

The singer was also questioned whether or not he hoped to welcome a boy this time, to which Cody responded with a “yes” and shared that he always wanted to be a boy dad.

"I didn't care if this one was a boy or a girl, but I was pretty happy when I saw the gender reveal,” he shared.

The Cowboy Like Me singer and Brandi, who have been united in a wedlock for over a decade, are parents to two daughters – Clara, born in 2015, and Cori, born in 2017.

Cody Johnson wins Song of the Year:

At the 2025 ACM Awards, Cody Johnson took home the Song of the Year award for his hit track, Dirt Cheap.

The song was released on March 11, 2024, as the second single from his third studio album, Leather.

