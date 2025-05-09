Royal

Prince William, Harry earn praises for their joint effort for Diana's legacy

Diana Award is the only charity supported by Princess Diana's both sons Prince Harry and Prince William

  • May 09, 2025
Prince William and Prince Harry have received appreciation from Diana Award for their “continued support.”

Diana Award is the only charity that is supported by Princess Daina’s sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, after the Duke of Sussex stepped back senior royal position in 2020.

On Thursday, May 8, the official account of the organisation announced a new initiative and praised the Prince of Wales and his brother Harry.

The caption of the post read, “The Diana Award is proud to have the continued support of both of her sons, HRH Prince William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. In 2025, our mission is bigger than ever — to reach, uplift, and empower even more young people around the world.”

It continued, “As we launch our Pledge To Invest initiative at the @ServiceNow Knowledge Conference, we’re looking ahead with hope and purpose — because young people aren’t just the leaders of tomorrow, they’re the changemakers of today. Your donations are an essential part of this mission. Head to the link in our bio to support The Diana Award and our continued mission to empower young people.”

Princess Diana's death

Princess Diana, ex-wife of Prince Charles (now known as King Charles), passed away on August 31, 1997, after sustaining injuries from a car crash.

