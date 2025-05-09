Entertainment

ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor

The 60th ACM Awards was hosted by globally known American actress, Reba McEntire on Thursday

ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor
ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor  

The 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards brought winning fame for the singers and musicians, who tirelessly worked to establish the entertainment industry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the long-awaited ACM awards ceremony was held on Thursday, May 8, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Lainey Wilson won Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year against Ella Langley while Chris Stapleton took the trophy home for Male Artist of the Year.

The renowned American actress, Reba McEntire, returned to the AMA awards ceremony after a 9-year hiatus from hosting the show.

Following is the complete list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year:

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year:

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

Megan Maroney

Male Artist of the Year:

Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn (WINNER)

Brothers Osbourne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year:

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion (WINNER)

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

New Female Artist of the Year:

Ella Langley (WINNER)

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Jessie Murph

Kassi Ashton

New Male Artist of the Year:

Zach Top (WINNER)

Bailey Zimmerman

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

New Duo or Group of the Year:

The Red Clay Strays (WINNER)

Restless Road

Treaty Oak Revival

Album of the Year:

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine), Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country Music, Zach Top

F-1 Trillion, Post Malone

Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

Single of the Year:

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

“Dirt Cheap,” Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

“You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green (WINNER)

Song of the Year:

“4x4xU,” Lainey Wilson

“Dirt Cheap,” Cody Johnson (WINNER)

“The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves

“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

“You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green

Music Event of the Year:

“Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

“I’m Gonna Love You,” Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

“You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green (WINNER)

Visual Media of the Year:

“4X4XU,” Lainey Wilson

“Dirt Cheap,” Cody Johnson

“I’m Gonna Love You,” Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

“Think I’m In Love With You,” Chris Stapleton

“You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green (WINNER)

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon (WINNER)

Josh Osbourne

Artist-Songwriter of the Year:

Ernest

Hardy

Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor

ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor

Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks

Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks
Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience

Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience
Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years

Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years

Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years
Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years
Pope Leo took cues from Oscar-winning film ‘Conclave’ before papal election
Pope Leo took cues from Oscar-winning film ‘Conclave’ before papal election
Cody Johnson reveals expecting third baby with wife Brandi at ACM Awards 2025
Cody Johnson reveals expecting third baby with wife Brandi at ACM Awards 2025
Alan Jackson marks emotional return at ACM Awards amid illness
Alan Jackson marks emotional return at ACM Awards amid illness
‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney spills beans about her ‘character’
‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney spills beans about her ‘character’
Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’
5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’
'Fifty Shades' sequels director James Foley passes away at 71
'Fifty Shades' sequels director James Foley passes away at 71
Miley Cyrus releases music video of new single ‘More to Lose’
Miley Cyrus releases music video of new single ‘More to Lose’
Harry Styles attends historic Papal Conclave for Pope Leo XIV's election: PHOTO
Harry Styles attends historic Papal Conclave for Pope Leo XIV's election: PHOTO
Blake Shelton spills real reason behind decade-long romance with Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton spills real reason behind decade-long romance with Gwen Stefani
'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 trailer: Mother-daughter duo end up in court
'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 trailer: Mother-daughter duo end up in court