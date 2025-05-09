ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor  

The 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards brought winning fame for the singers and musicians, who tirelessly worked to establish the entertainment industry.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the long-awaited ACM awards ceremony was held on Thursday, May 8, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
Lainey Wilson won Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year against Ella Langley while Chris Stapleton took the trophy home for Male Artist of the Year.
The renowned American actress, Reba McEntire, returned to the AMA awards ceremony after a 9-year hiatus from hosting the show.
Following is the complete list of winners:
Entertainer of the Year:
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year:
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
Megan Maroney
Male Artist of the Year:
Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year:
Brooks & Dunn (WINNER)
Brothers Osbourne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year:
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion (WINNER)
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
New Female Artist of the Year:
Ella Langley (WINNER)
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Jessie Murph
Kassi Ashton
New Male Artist of the Year:
Zach Top (WINNER)
Bailey Zimmerman
Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Tucker Wetmore
New Duo or Group of the Year:
The Red Clay Strays (WINNER)
Restless Road
Treaty Oak Revival
Album of the Year:
Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine), Megan Moroney
Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
Cold Beer & Country Music, Zach Top
F-1 Trillion, Post Malone
Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
Single of the Year:
“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
“Dirt Cheap,” Cody Johnson
“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
“You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green (WINNER)
Song of the Year:
“4x4xU,” Lainey Wilson
“Dirt Cheap,” Cody Johnson (WINNER)
“The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves
“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
“You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green
Music Event of the Year:
“Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
“I’m Gonna Love You,” Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
“You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green (WINNER)
Visual Media of the Year:
“4X4XU,” Lainey Wilson
“Dirt Cheap,” Cody Johnson
“I’m Gonna Love You,” Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
“Think I’m In Love With You,” Chris Stapleton
“You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green (WINNER)
Songwriter of the Year:
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon (WINNER)
Josh Osbourne
Artist-Songwriter of the Year:
Ernest
Hardy
Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen