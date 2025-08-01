Jenna Ortega slays gothic fantasy look at ‘Wednesday’ S2 Paris premiere

Home / Entertainment

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 will release in two parts, with Part 1 set to premiere on August 6, 2025

Jenna Ortega proves she was born to play Wednesday Addams!

At the premiere of Wednesday Season 2 on Thursday, July 31, in Paris, France, the 22-year-old American actress stole the spotlight in a hauntingly gorgeous gothic fantasy look.

The actress, who plays Wednesday Addams – a teenager possessing psychic powers, channeled her starring character as she rocked jaw-dropping brown floor-length gown featuring a bold high slit.

Her dress featured a plunging neckline framed by soft ruffles, and a coordinating belt that accentuated her slender figure.

To accessorize her gothic glam look, Jenna Ortega wore a dramatic cross necklace, while her brown-toned makeup and stoned-face expression added the perfect dark vibe to her appearance.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice starlet elevated her petite frame with a pair of bold brown platform heels.

Netflix’s hit supernatural mystery comedy TV series Wednesday first aired on November 23, 2022, and comprised of eight episodes.

The series quickly grabbed viewers’ attention and became a massive hit shortly after its premiere, leading to a renewal for a second season in January 2023.

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, the show’s co-showrunners and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar revealed, “This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore.”

Wednesday Season 2 will release in two parts, with Part 1 set to premiere on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 on September 3.

