Prince Albert pays ‘respectful homage’ to newly elected Pope Leo XIV

Monaco's Prince Albert II sends royal congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on his historic election

  May 09, 2025
Congratulations are flooding in for Pope Leo XIV!

On Friday, May 9, Prince Albert II of Monaco took to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family to extend “respectful congratulations” towards the newly elected pope on behalf of himself and his family.

The heartfelt post’s caption began with, “OFFICIAL DISPATCH - Election of Pope Leo XIV.”

“On the occasion of Your Holiness's elevation to the Pontifical Throne, my Family and I assure You of our fervent prayers for the greatness of Your Holiness's Pontificate and ask You to deign to accept our respectful congratulations,” penned the Prince.

He continued, “With the people of the Principality, we express the most respectful hope that the accomplishment of this eminent and weighty spiritual mission of universal significance will be marked by many satisfactions.”

“I ask Your Holiness to deign to accept the respectful homage of my deep and filial attachment,” Albert added.

The post was signed off with, “ALBERT, PRINCE OF MONACO.”

Pope Leo XIV:

Robert Francis Prevost, born on September 14, 1955, is the 267th occupant of the St Peter throne and is known as Pope Leo XIV.

He is the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church and was elected on May 8, 2025, following the death of Pope Francis.

