Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years 

Shakira's 'Hips Don't Lie' was released in February 2006 when it added on the reissue of her 2005 album

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Shakira had a dream and she made sure to make it happen!

After successful twenty years, the Colombian singer has made a surprise confession about her blockbuster song Hips Don’t Lie, revealing that she had a dream about working with Wyclef Jean before they actually collaborated on the hit song.

“This idea came up and Wyclef and I met and we started working on this track,” she began to share about Hips Don’t Lie during a recent appearance at The Tonight Show.

Shakira went on to share, “And, you know, the funniest thing is that I had a dream, the most random dream about Wyclef. It wasn’t a sexual dream! It was just a dream. And then I woke up and my manager called me and said, ‘Wyclef wants to work with you.'”

The Grammy-winner singer further revealed that the song wasn’t originally meant to be part of her 2005 platinum-certified album, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2.

Shakira shared that after meeting with Wyclef she knew the song will be a hit and asked her record label to recall all the albums from stores to repackage them with the Hip Don’t Lie.

“He did it and we kind of had to repackage the albums, and it changed my story. Since that song came about people called me Shakira twice.

'Hips Don’t Lie'

Hips Don’t Lie was originally released in February 2006 when it appeared on the reissue of Shakira's 2005 album, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2.

