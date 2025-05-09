King Charles’ witty joke leaves attendees in stitches during VE Day speech: Watch

Even amid official royal duties, King Charles' witty sense of humour remains undiminished!
On the 80th anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day, the British Royal Family attended a special concert at Horse Guards Parade, where the 76-year-old Monarch delivered a speech, reminiscing the historic celebrations of VE Day 80 years ago.
During his address, the King read his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's diary, in which she penned about her VE Day celebrations in 1945, after the end of World War II.
"The celebration that evening was marked by my own late mother who, just 19-years-old, described in her diary how she mingled anonymously in the crowds across central London and ‘walked for miles’ among them," stated Charles.
He continued, "The rejoicing continued into the next day, when she wrote: ‘Out in the crowd again. Embankment, Piccadilly. Rained, so fewer people. Conga-ed into House. Sang till 2 a.m. Bed at 3 a.m.!’"
After reading the excerpts from the former queen's diary, King Charles cracked a witty joke that left the audience in stitches.
He said, "I do hope your celebrations tonight are almost as joyful, although I rather doubt I shall have the energy to sing until 2am, let alone lead you all in a giant conga from here back to Buckingham Palace!", leaving everyone present bursting with laughter.
VE Day Concert:
On Thursday, May 8, a concert to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day was held at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK.
The concert, which was attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, marked the end of four-day VE Day celebrations in the country.
At the event, musical performances, speeches, and tributes were given to honor those who served and sacrificed during WWII.