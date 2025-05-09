Carlos Alcaraz makes strong comeback with remarkable win at Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz made a strong comeback after a short break due to injury by defeating Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic in the Italian Open on Friday, May 9.
The 22-year-old defeated Dusan with scores of 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 23 minutes.
He missed the Madrid Open due to hamstring and groin injuries sustained during the Barcelona Open final.
After winning the match, Alcaraz, who won the Monte Carlo Masters in April shared, "The body is feeling great, I made a few good sprints today without any pain. It was great," as per BBC Sports.
The world number three further added, "I think I passed the test. Trying to feel more comfortable on the court, moving without thinking about the injury."
What's next for Alcaraz?
Alcaraz, who was given a first-round bye as a leading seed, will face either American 31st seed Alex Michelsen or Serbia's Laslo Djere in the last 32.
He is also preparing himself to defend his championship title at the French Open tournament which starts on May 25.
Aryana Sabalenka advances to the last 32 at the Italian Open:
On the other hand, Aryana Sabalenka advanced to the last 32 at the Italian Open after defeating Anastasia Potapova with a score of 6-2, 6-2.
The player will now face American tennis player Sofia Kenin in the last 32.