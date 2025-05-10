Eminem stalker with long history of breaking into rapper’s home found guilty

Eminem has finally received a positive update about the man who broke into his Detroit home twice.
The stalker- who has been identified as Mathew David Hughes - is facing first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking charges after being found
On Wednesday, May 7, Hughes was convicted on both counts by a jury in Macomb, Michigan.
Eminem – whose real name is Marshall Mathers – was reportedly present in the courtroom to testify against the stalker on Tuesday.
Furthermore, Hughes is set to be sentenced on June 17, 2025.
When was Eminem's stalker arrested?
The intruder was arrested last August after he was found on the Mockingbird rapper's property located in the northern area of Detroit.
According to official jail records, he was later booked into Macomb County Jail.
A judge initially set his bond at $500,000 during a preliminary hearing, but records show he didn't post bond and has remained in jail throughout the trial.
The 32-year-old was previously arrested and charged with first-degree home invasion after breaking into Eminem's Detroit home in 2020.
During the trial, an officer testified that the Lose Yourself rapper informed authorities that Hughes claimed he was "there to kill him."
Stalking situation distressed Eminem
Steven Fox, an assistant prosecutor for Macomb County stated that Eminem has "taken extraordinary steps to protect himself and his family."
He added, "Each time that step has had to increase as the result of one person's actions: Matthew Hughes. The world becomes smaller. He's on an island."
In the trial, the prosecutor also revealed that the series of events had caused the Grammy-winner emotional distress and anxiety.
The harasser eventually reached a plea deal and was sentenced in September 2021 to five years probation.
However, in November 2021, he was arrested for simple assault, which violated the terms of his probation, and he was sent to jail.