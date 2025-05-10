Entertainment

Eminem stalker with long history of breaking into rapper's home found guilty

Eminem had his privacy violated multiple times as the stalker broke into his Detroit home twice

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
Eminem stalker with long history of breaking into rapper’s home found guilty
Eminem stalker with long history of breaking into rapper’s home found guilty

Eminem has finally received a positive update about the man who broke into his Detroit home twice.

The stalker- who has been identified as Mathew David Hughes - is facing first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking charges after being found 

On Wednesday, May 7, Hughes was convicted on both counts by a jury in Macomb, Michigan.

Eminem – whose real name is Marshall Mathers – was reportedly present in the courtroom to testify against the stalker on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Hughes is set to be sentenced on June 17, 2025.

When was Eminem's stalker arrested?

The intruder was arrested last August after he was found on the Mockingbird rapper's property located in the northern area of Detroit.

According to official jail records, he was later booked into Macomb County Jail.

A judge initially set his bond at $500,000 during a preliminary hearing, but records show he didn't post bond and has remained in jail throughout the trial.

The 32-year-old was previously arrested and charged with first-degree home invasion after breaking into Eminem's Detroit home in 2020.

During the trial, an officer testified that the Lose Yourself rapper informed authorities that Hughes claimed he was "there to kill him."

Stalking situation distressed Eminem 

Steven Fox, an assistant prosecutor for Macomb County stated that Eminem has "taken extraordinary steps to protect himself and his family."

He added, "Each time that step has had to increase as the result of one person's actions: Matthew Hughes. The world becomes smaller. He's on an island."

In the trial, the prosecutor also revealed that the series of events had caused the Grammy-winner emotional distress and anxiety.

The harasser eventually reached a plea deal and was sentenced in September 2021 to five years probation.

However, in November 2021, he was arrested for simple assault, which violated the terms of his probation, and he was sent to jail.

Lemmy Kilmister statue unveiled in hometown with portion of his ashes

Lemmy Kilmister statue unveiled in hometown with portion of his ashes
Taylor Swift summoned in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case

Taylor Swift summoned in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case
Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision

Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision
Princess Kate gains unexpected support from organisation linked to Meghan Markle

Princess Kate gains unexpected support from organisation linked to Meghan Markle
Blake Lively breaks silence after Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively breaks silence after Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni case
Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray reunite amid tensions for brother Braison’s birthday
Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray reunite amid tensions for brother Braison’s birthday
Taylor Swift summoned in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case
Taylor Swift summoned in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case
A$AP Rocky pays touching tribute to Rihanna with sweet gesture at Met Gala
A$AP Rocky pays touching tribute to Rihanna with sweet gesture at Met Gala
Kris Jenner sends sweet 6th birthday wish to ‘amazing’ grandson Psalm
Kris Jenner sends sweet 6th birthday wish to ‘amazing’ grandson Psalm
Dua Lipa drops her new book pick after Met Gala debut with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa drops her new book pick after Met Gala debut with Callum Turner
Justin Bieber pens eerie note on 'selfishness' amid health struggles
Justin Bieber pens eerie note on 'selfishness' amid health struggles
Nicole Kidman reclaims her iconic long hair era, ditches pixie cut at ACMs 2025
Nicole Kidman reclaims her iconic long hair era, ditches pixie cut at ACMs 2025
Kendall Jenner shares sweet message for mom Kris ahead of Mother’s Day
Kendall Jenner shares sweet message for mom Kris ahead of Mother’s Day
ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor
ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor
Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years
Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years
Pope Leo took cues from Oscar-winning film ‘Conclave’ before papal election
Pope Leo took cues from Oscar-winning film ‘Conclave’ before papal election