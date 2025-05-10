Denise Alexander, legendary ‘General Hospital’ actress, dies at 85

Denise Alexander, the legendary actress who entertained soap opera fans for years as Dr Lesley Webber on General Hospital, has left the world saddened.
According to Variety, the New York City-born actress passed away at the age of 85 on Wednesday, March 5.
However, the General Hospital showrunner Frank Valentini announced her sad demise on Friday, May 9, via X.
"I am so very sorry to hear of Denise Alexander’s passing. She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber - one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television - for nearly five decades," he wrote.
Frank continued, "It meant so much to have her reprise her role in recent years and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with her. On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace."
About Denise Alexander
Born in New York City in 1939, Denise began her career on the radio at the young age of 6.
The legendary actress made her film debut in 1956’s Crime in the Streets, starring John Cassavetes and by that time she had already done 500 TV appearances.
In 1966, Denise joined Days of Our Lives as Susan Hunter Martin until 1973.
After fighting with the network, she went on to star on General Hospital from 1973 to 1984, then recurred from 1996 to 2009 and made sporadic guest appearances as recently as 2021.