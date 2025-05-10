'Suits LA' cancelled after just one season on ‘NBC’

Suits LA has met an unfortunate conclusion after just one season.
As reported by Variety, the renowned NBC show has been cancelled as it failed to reach the original's series hype.
The Suits universe was expanded by NBC in February with cast members including Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg.
Along with that, a handful number of original casts had made appearances in season 1 such as Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, and David Costabile.
About the original Suits series
Suits series - which first premiered on USA Network in June 2011 - sparked widespread interest after securing a place on Netflix in 2023.
The first eight premiered season became available on the streaming platform in mid-2023 and season 9 created excitement with it's July 1, 2024 debut.
Series's new-found popularity encouraged NBC to give a go ahead for Suits LA.
However, the spin-off failed to make any notable buzz, drawing mostly negative reviews upon it's debut on February 23, 2025.
Suits creator Aaron Korsh also created the series, taking position of executive producer.
Furthermore, NBC cancelled Suits LA before their major event on May 12, 2025.
Along with that, the legal drama has joined three other shows that will not be seeing day light including Night Court, Lopez vs. Lopez, and The Irrational.
Suits LA plot
The Suits LA story followed a former federal prosecutor Ted Black, portrayed by Amell, who is trying to save his struggling firm.