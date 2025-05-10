Entertainment

'Suits LA' cancelled after just one season on 'NBC'

'NBC' has pulled the plug on multiple on-going shows including 'Suits LA'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
Suits LA cancelled after just one season on ‘NBC’
'Suits LA' cancelled after just one season on ‘NBC’

Suits LA has met an unfortunate conclusion after just one season.

As reported by Variety, the renowned NBC show has been cancelled as it failed to reach the original's series hype.

The Suits universe was expanded by NBC in February with cast members including Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg.

Along with that, a handful number of original casts had made appearances in season 1 such as Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, and David Costabile.

About the original Suits series

Suits series - which first premiered on USA Network in June 2011 - sparked widespread interest after securing a place on Netflix in 2023.

The first eight premiered season became available on the streaming platform in mid-2023 and season 9 created excitement with it's July 1, 2024 debut.

Series's new-found popularity encouraged NBC to give a go ahead for Suits LA.

However, the spin-off failed to make any notable buzz, drawing mostly negative reviews upon it's debut on February 23, 2025.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh also created the series, taking position of executive producer.

Furthermore, NBC cancelled Suits LA before their major event on May 12, 2025.

Along with that, the legal drama has joined three other shows that will not be seeing day light including Night Court, Lopez vs. Lopez, and The Irrational.

Suits LA plot

The Suits LA story followed a former federal prosecutor Ted Black, portrayed by Amell, who is trying to save his struggling firm.

Common summer threat to dogs that every owner needs to know about

Common summer threat to dogs that every owner needs to know about
Denise Alexander, legendary ‘General Hospital’ actress, dies at 85

Denise Alexander, legendary ‘General Hospital’ actress, dies at 85
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate key occasion with children

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate key occasion with children
Blake Lively breaks silence after Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively breaks silence after Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni case
Denise Alexander, legendary ‘General Hospital’ actress, dies at 85
Denise Alexander, legendary ‘General Hospital’ actress, dies at 85
Blake Lively breaks silence after Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively breaks silence after Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni case
Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray reunite amid tensions for brother Braison’s birthday
Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray reunite amid tensions for brother Braison’s birthday
Taylor Swift summoned in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case
Taylor Swift summoned in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case
Eminem stalker with long history of breaking into rapper's home found guilty
Eminem stalker with long history of breaking into rapper's home found guilty
A$AP Rocky pays touching tribute to Rihanna with sweet gesture at Met Gala
A$AP Rocky pays touching tribute to Rihanna with sweet gesture at Met Gala
Kris Jenner sends sweet 6th birthday wish to ‘amazing’ grandson Psalm
Kris Jenner sends sweet 6th birthday wish to ‘amazing’ grandson Psalm
Dua Lipa drops her new book pick after Met Gala debut with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa drops her new book pick after Met Gala debut with Callum Turner
Justin Bieber pens eerie note on 'selfishness' amid health struggles
Justin Bieber pens eerie note on 'selfishness' amid health struggles
Nicole Kidman reclaims her iconic long hair era, ditches pixie cut at ACMs 2025
Nicole Kidman reclaims her iconic long hair era, ditches pixie cut at ACMs 2025
Kendall Jenner shares sweet message for mom Kris ahead of Mother’s Day
Kendall Jenner shares sweet message for mom Kris ahead of Mother’s Day
ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor
ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor