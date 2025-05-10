Entertainment

Tom Cruise ‘approaches’ Ana de Armas to be his ‘leading lady’ in new film

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star is planning to turn his real-life romance with girlfriend Ana de Armas into a reel-life magic

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
Tom Cruise ‘approaches’ Ana de Armas to be his ‘leading lady’ in new film
Tom Cruise ‘approaches’ Ana de Armas to be his ‘leading lady’ in new film

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’s relationship game is going stronger with each passing day!

On Friday, May 9, The Sun reported that the 62-year-old legendary Hollywood star has “approached” his new girlfriend Ana to be his “leading lady” in one of his upcoming films.

As of now, the superstar, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming movie, Mission: Impossible 8, is working on two more films – Judy, and Pressure.

While it is yet to be disclosed for which film Tom has allegedly lined up the Blonde starlet, it has been reported that the Jack Reacher actor “hopes” to work alongside her in an upcoming movie.

According to an insider, the Top Gun actor believes that his 37-year-old Cuban-Spanish girlfriend is “one of the best in the business.”

“He is developing a new film and he has approached Ana to be his leading lady. Ana is one of the best actresses in the business as far as Tom is concerned and he wants her by his side in the new movie,” they shared.

The tipster further noted, “Tom has a lot on his plate at the moment, with his new Mission: Impossible film being released later this month and another film called Judy in the works. But this new project is really exciting for Tom and he wants Ana to be in it with him.”

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas relationship:

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas first sparked romance rumors on Valentine’s Day 2025, when they were photographed enjoying a night out in Soho, London.

Although, neither Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas has yet confirmed their relationship, the duo has been spotted together a couple of times, with the most recent being on the actress’s 37th birthday on April 30 and at David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash, where they marked their attendance as a couple.

Tom Hardy looks back on health scare in rare interview

Tom Hardy looks back on health scare in rare interview
Taylor Swift-themed dance class murderer Rudakubana allegedly attacks prison staff

Taylor Swift-themed dance class murderer Rudakubana allegedly attacks prison staff

Taylor Swift releases fiery statement after being subpoenaed in Blake Lively case

Taylor Swift releases fiery statement after being subpoenaed in Blake Lively case
How to communicate with your cat? Simple trick you need to know

How to communicate with your cat? Simple trick you need to know
Tom Hardy looks back on health scare in rare interview
Tom Hardy looks back on health scare in rare interview
Taylor Swift releases fiery statement after being subpoenaed in Blake Lively case
Taylor Swift releases fiery statement after being subpoenaed in Blake Lively case
Justin Bieber reveals painful emotions in heartfelt post with baby Jack Blues
Justin Bieber reveals painful emotions in heartfelt post with baby Jack Blues
Kim Kardashian calls son Psalm 'biggest Deadpool fan' in sweet birthday post
Kim Kardashian calls son Psalm 'biggest Deadpool fan' in sweet birthday post
Zendaya takes major decision about wedding with Tom Holland
Zendaya takes major decision about wedding with Tom Holland
'Suits LA' cancelled after just one season on 'NBC'
'Suits LA' cancelled after just one season on 'NBC'
Denise Alexander, legendary ‘General Hospital’ actress, dies at 85
Denise Alexander, legendary ‘General Hospital’ actress, dies at 85
Blake Lively breaks silence after Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively breaks silence after Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni case
Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray reunite amid tensions for brother Braison’s birthday
Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray reunite amid tensions for brother Braison’s birthday
Taylor Swift summoned in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case
Taylor Swift summoned in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case
Eminem stalker with long history of breaking into rapper's home found guilty
Eminem stalker with long history of breaking into rapper's home found guilty
A$AP Rocky pays touching tribute to Rihanna with sweet gesture at Met Gala
A$AP Rocky pays touching tribute to Rihanna with sweet gesture at Met Gala