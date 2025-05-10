Tom Cruise ‘approaches’ Ana de Armas to be his ‘leading lady’ in new film

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’s relationship game is going stronger with each passing day!
On Friday, May 9, The Sun reported that the 62-year-old legendary Hollywood star has “approached” his new girlfriend Ana to be his “leading lady” in one of his upcoming films.
As of now, the superstar, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming movie, Mission: Impossible 8, is working on two more films – Judy, and Pressure.
While it is yet to be disclosed for which film Tom has allegedly lined up the Blonde starlet, it has been reported that the Jack Reacher actor “hopes” to work alongside her in an upcoming movie.
According to an insider, the Top Gun actor believes that his 37-year-old Cuban-Spanish girlfriend is “one of the best in the business.”
“He is developing a new film and he has approached Ana to be his leading lady. Ana is one of the best actresses in the business as far as Tom is concerned and he wants her by his side in the new movie,” they shared.
The tipster further noted, “Tom has a lot on his plate at the moment, with his new Mission: Impossible film being released later this month and another film called Judy in the works. But this new project is really exciting for Tom and he wants Ana to be in it with him.”
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas relationship:
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas first sparked romance rumors on Valentine’s Day 2025, when they were photographed enjoying a night out in Soho, London.
Although, neither Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas has yet confirmed their relationship, the duo has been spotted together a couple of times, with the most recent being on the actress’s 37th birthday on April 30 and at David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash, where they marked their attendance as a couple.