Lily Collins shades Pope Leo XIV as 'Emily in Paris' filming faces disruption 

Lily Collins seemingly threw subtle shade at newly elected Pope Leo XIV after her filming for season five of Emily in Paris face interrupted.
The 36-year-old American actress took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 9, to re-share the post of the celebrity gossip account Elite Daily, criticizing the newly elected pope, who is the first American to fill the role of pope.
In the viral meme, they showed the photo of the Pope and Lily’s character from Emily in Paris as Emily, saying, "I'm from Chicago, but I moved here for a job."
The other slides showed the picture of Leo, with a cheeky note that read, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Pope."
Lily wrote a cheeky message over the post, "I can’t @emilyinparis," while adding a laughing emoji.
Emily in Paris filming faces delay:
The Mirror Mirror starlet's post comes after her shoot for the fifth installment of her popular Netflix show, Emily in Paris, was delayed due to Pope Leo's announcement as the New Pope.
An insider recently told Us Weekly that the shoot of Emily in Paris faced a delay due to the news helicopters covering the new Pope's first sight as he held his first mass as pontiff in the Sistine Chapel last week.
"All the news helicopters covering the new Pope are causing mayhem and making so much noise," the tipster added.
Taking to Instagram, the Emily in Paris' official account shared on May 7 that they were officially back in production with a snapshot of Lily Collins sitting on a moped.
Emily in Paris, which debuted in 2020, is set to release its fifth season this year.