Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour  

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed romantic date night at Beyoncé's ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour

  • May 10, 2025
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour after skipping son Prince Archie’s birthday celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent a romantic date night at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, May 9th.

Beyoncé dropped a carousel of images on her official website, showing the couple beaming as they posed for the camera.

For the concert, Meghan wore a blue off-the-shoulder form-fitting Carolina Herrera dress while Harry channeled the country theme of the show by wearing a dark green cowboy hat with dark jeans and a gray shirt.

People reported that the Royal duo previously attended the pop star’s Renaissance World Tour show in Los Angeles in September 2023.

At the time, the former actress' mom, Doria Ragland, was accompanied by them.

Due to close ties with Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, the two often showed support for the Halo hitmaker on her career achievements.

Harry and Meghan first met Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the London premiere of The Lion King, which starred Beyoncé as the adult version of Nala, in 2019. 

This sighting of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comes after they skipped the sixth birthday celebrations of their only son, Prince Archie. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate Prince Archie's birthday:

On May 6th, Meghan Markle turned to her Instagram handle to share an adorable photo of her son marking the sixth birthday wish to the little British Royal Family member.

"Our son. Our sun, Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy," before adding, "He’s six! Where did the time go?"

However, Meghan and Prince Harry have yet to mark her birthday celebrations. 

