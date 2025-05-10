Miley Cyrus breaks silence on mom Tish's Instagram unfollow, Billy Ray feud

Making a rare move, Miley Cyrus has finally broken her silence on family feud!
Taking to her official Instagram Story on Saturday, May 10, the Grammy-winner spoke out on the ongoing speculations about family rift, which were fueled after her mother, Tish Cyrus, unfollowed her on the social media platform.
In the Story, the Flowers crooner penned, "I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me-simple, coincidental, and uninteresting."
Addressing the feud with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley disregarded the rumors and noted that "bridges have been built" between her and the Achy Breaky Heart singer.
"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing," she wrote.
Concluding her statement, the American singer expressed, "Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family. Miley."
Tish Cyrus unfollows Miley Cyrus on Instagram:
Miley Cyrus's statement comes after Tish unfollowed her on Instagram.
The move led to a series of comments from fans, who questioned Tish about why she took the shocking step.
However, the 57-year-old American manager and producer soon cleared the air by replying to one of the comments, writing, "Have no idea how that happened but it’s fixed now!"