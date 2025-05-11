Prince Harry finds shoulder to lean on after King Charles rejects plea

Prince Harry has seemingly found a shoulder to rely on, his “friends”, after estranged father King Charles rejected his heartfelt reunion plea last week.
The Duke of Sussex was recently spotted in London, ringing doorbells while searching for a friend’s house.
An onlooker told GB News, “It's a bit odd he didn't seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for.”
Sarah-Louise Robertson, a royal commentator, discussed how Harry has been trying to rely on his “friends” now since Charles has turned down his reconciliation plea.
She told the media outlet, “You could see him on camera and he looked really forlorn and really sad. I do think his dad needs to speak to him and it's in the constitution that he does have to. He's a peer of the realm and as a peer, part of the constitution means the monarch has to grant that right."
The expert added, “Prince Harry putting a desperate plea out into the world saying he needs friends. How the tables have turned. It's been a sad state of affairs for Harry and I do feel a bit sorry for him.”
Notably, Harry’s new public appearance comes after the Charles’ friend told Dailyexpress.co.uk that he does not want to reconcile.
King Charles rejects Prince Harry’s reunion plea:
After Prince Harry expressed his desire to reunite with father in the BBC interview, a close friend of King Charles revealed the real reason behind the monarch's reluctance.
The source told the media outlet, “It’s not that the King won’t speak to him - it’s that he can’t. How can you have a private and delicate conversation when you know it is going to end up on a news special within hours?”
Notably, King Charles and Prince Harry have a complicated relationship ever since the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his senior royal title in 2020.