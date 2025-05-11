Entertainment

Kanye West's LA church building under investigation for alleged arson

Kanye West's $1.5million church building mysteriously caught fire on October 14, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
Kanye Wests LA church building under investigation for alleged arson
Kanye West's LA church building under investigation for alleged arson

Kanye West might land in a legal trouble after his burned down church building gets investigated amid an arson probe.

The church building, which almost contest $1.5million (£1.12million), mysteriously caught fire on October 14, 2024.

As per the tabloids, Ye, 47, reportedly let the plot rot. The building in Northridge left the neighbours with "eye sores”.

The Sun reported that the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety has inspected the place twice; once in January, and again in March.

Kanye was not present and he allegedly hasn't paid for the inspections. The media outlet also claimed that LADBS has placed two liens on the space.

The Can’t Tell Me Nothing hitmaker bought the expensive property from Cornerstone Christian Church in in January 2023. However, he did not made any major renovations to the property months after buying it.

Kanye West properties

Kanye also owns a $6.7 million building on Melrose Avenue. He also has several condos, a house in Calabasas under his name.

Moreover, the musician also owns a $57 million Malibu mansion, a Hidden Hills estate, and two ranches in Wyoming.

Kim Kardashian’s ex husband reportedly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes on his buildings, with debts accruing over several years.

Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain

Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain
OpenAI to offer weekly, lifetime ChatGPT subscription plans: Report

OpenAI to offer weekly, lifetime ChatGPT subscription plans: Report
Jennifer Aniston faces tough decision after police reveal home location

Jennifer Aniston faces tough decision after police reveal home location
Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr after Saudi Pro League, AFC setbacks?

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr after Saudi Pro League, AFC setbacks?
Jennifer Aniston faces tough decision after police reveal home location
Jennifer Aniston faces tough decision after police reveal home location
Lily Collins brings baby Tove to set as ‘Emily in Paris’ films in Rome
Lily Collins brings baby Tove to set as ‘Emily in Paris’ films in Rome
John Legend shares chilling insight into Kanye West's troubles
John Legend shares chilling insight into Kanye West's troubles
Dua Lipa, Coldplay send letter to PM Keir Starmer to change copyright laws
Dua Lipa, Coldplay send letter to PM Keir Starmer to change copyright laws
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of making legal battle a 'circus'
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of making legal battle a 'circus'
Nicole Kidman honors late mum with heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
Nicole Kidman honors late mum with heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
Kylie Jenner plays stylist for Timothée Chalamet ahead of red carpet premiere
Kylie Jenner plays stylist for Timothée Chalamet ahead of red carpet premiere
Tom Cruise opens up about ex Nicole Kidman amid Ana de Armas romance rumours
Tom Cruise opens up about ex Nicole Kidman amid Ana de Armas romance rumours
Ben Affleck out for revenge as Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas' romance sizzles?
Ben Affleck out for revenge as Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas' romance sizzles?
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on mom Tish's Instagram unfollow, Billy Ray feud
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on mom Tish's Instagram unfollow, Billy Ray feud
Paris Hilton wins hearts with sweet gesture for devoted fan
Paris Hilton wins hearts with sweet gesture for devoted fan
Tom Cruise makes bold move to deepen romance with girlfriend Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise makes bold move to deepen romance with girlfriend Ana de Armas