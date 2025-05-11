Kanye West's LA church building under investigation for alleged arson

Kanye West might land in a legal trouble after his burned down church building gets investigated amid an arson probe.
The church building, which almost contest $1.5million (£1.12million), mysteriously caught fire on October 14, 2024.
As per the tabloids, Ye, 47, reportedly let the plot rot. The building in Northridge left the neighbours with "eye sores”.
The Sun reported that the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety has inspected the place twice; once in January, and again in March.
Kanye was not present and he allegedly hasn't paid for the inspections. The media outlet also claimed that LADBS has placed two liens on the space.
The Can’t Tell Me Nothing hitmaker bought the expensive property from Cornerstone Christian Church in in January 2023. However, he did not made any major renovations to the property months after buying it.
Kanye West properties
Kanye also owns a $6.7 million building on Melrose Avenue. He also has several condos, a house in Calabasas under his name.
Moreover, the musician also owns a $57 million Malibu mansion, a Hidden Hills estate, and two ranches in Wyoming.
Kim Kardashian’s ex husband reportedly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes on his buildings, with debts accruing over several years.