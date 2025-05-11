Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion

It’s a special day for Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s children!
On Sunday, May 11, the Royal Family of Monaco shared a two-slide post that featured snaps of Albert and Charlene’s kids, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in spotless white ensembles.
In the post, the Royal Family shared that the young Prince and Princess received their First Communion today.
Celebrating their special day, the Palace captioned, “On this day of First Communion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella who received this sacrament with faith and reverence.”
First Communion is a significant religious ceremony in the Roman Catholic Church in which a person receives the Eucharist (Holy Communion).
For the special ceremony, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella wore albs – long, white robe-like garment worn during the occasion. The unisex, ankle-length gown serves as a symbol of purity.
Royal fans send heartfelt congratulations to Jacques and Gabriella:
Commenting on the Royal Family’s post, a fan wished, “Congratulations to Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.”
Another expressed, “Congratulations! I can't believe the twins are this big already.”
“Congratulations and many blessings for today and the years ahead,” a third penned.
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella:
Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, who were born on December 10, 2014, are the twin kids of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.
While Jacques is the heir apparent to the Monegasque thrne, Gabriella is second in the line of succession.