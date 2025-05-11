Royal

Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion

Monaco’s Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene welcomed their twin kids, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in December 2014

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’ First Communion
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’ First Communion

It’s a special day for Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s children!

On Sunday, May 11, the Royal Family of Monaco shared a two-slide post that featured snaps of Albert and Charlene’s kids, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in spotless white ensembles.

In the post, the Royal Family shared that the young Prince and Princess received their First Communion today.

Celebrating their special day, the Palace captioned, “On this day of First Communion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella who received this sacrament with faith and reverence.”

First Communion is a significant religious ceremony in the Roman Catholic Church in which a person receives the Eucharist (Holy Communion).

For the special ceremony, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella wore albs – long, white robe-like garment worn during the occasion. The unisex, ankle-length gown serves as a symbol of purity.

Royal fans send heartfelt congratulations to Jacques and Gabriella:

Commenting on the Royal Family’s post, a fan wished, “Congratulations to Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.”

Another expressed, “Congratulations! I can't believe the twins are this big already.”

“Congratulations and many blessings for today and the years ahead,” a third penned.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella:

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, who were born on December 10, 2014, are the twin kids of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

While Jacques is the heir apparent to the Monegasque thrne, Gabriella is second in the line of succession.

‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress

‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress
Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer

Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer
WhatsApp to offer enhanced accessibility settings: Report

WhatsApp to offer enhanced accessibility settings: Report
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion

Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion
Zara Tindall speaks out on Royal Family’s 'struggles' behind palace walls
Zara Tindall speaks out on Royal Family’s 'struggles' behind palace walls
King Charles concludes VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations
King Charles concludes VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hire Bill Gates’ ex employee for key role
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hire Bill Gates’ ex employee for key role
Zara Tindall breaks cover while remaining absent from Royal Family events
Zara Tindall breaks cover while remaining absent from Royal Family events
Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain
Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain
Prince Harry finds shoulder to lean on after King Charles rejects plea
Prince Harry finds shoulder to lean on after King Charles rejects plea
Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay
Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay
Prince Edward extends royal invitation to celebrities for key palace gathering
Prince Edward extends royal invitation to celebrities for key palace gathering
Meghan Markle posts intimate clip of Prince Harry kissing her at Beyoncé's show
Meghan Markle posts intimate clip of Prince Harry kissing her at Beyoncé's show
Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal
Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal
Royal Family sparks fierce backlash for 'costing a fortune' to taxpayers
Royal Family sparks fierce backlash for 'costing a fortune' to taxpayers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour