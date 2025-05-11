Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got “naked” for kiss on their first date

Mike Tindall proved he’d do anything for his wife, Zara Tindall, even strip off his clothes!
The daughter of Princess Anne has shared a cheeky story about how her relationship with husband Mike began.
During her recent appearance at a London Sporting Club event, Zara recalled a “lunch or dinner” with the former England rugby star back in 2003, long before their royal wedding.
The 43-year-old royal shared that after the date, the England rugby star asked her for a kiss but first he had to pay a price for it.
“I said, ‘If you get naked, I will give you a kiss,’” Zara recalled with a laugh, adding, “So he got naked, I gave him a kiss and then… anyway.”
However, the things turned wild when the former England rugby star "passed out" after the steamy smooch.
“He was so drunk and he passed out and I had to leave him there. One of my mates had to come and pick him up. I can’t move a 20-stone rugby player when he has passed out,” Zara candidly shared.
About Mike and Zara Tindall
After years of dating, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall finally tied the knot on July 30, 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.
The couple shares 3 kids, Mia Grace Tindall, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, and Lucas Philip Tindall.