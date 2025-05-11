Royal

Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got 'naked' for kiss on their first date

Princess Anne's daughter walked down the aisle with Mike Tindall on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh

Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got “naked” for kiss on their first date
Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got “naked” for kiss on their first date

Mike Tindall proved he’d do anything for his wife, Zara Tindall, even strip off his clothes!

The daughter of Princess Anne has shared a cheeky story about how her relationship with husband Mike began.

During her recent appearance at a London Sporting Club event, Zara recalled a “lunch or dinner” with the former England rugby star back in 2003, long before their royal wedding.

The 43-year-old royal shared that after the date, the England rugby star asked her for a kiss but first he had to pay a price for it.

“I said, ‘If you get naked, I will give you a kiss,’” Zara recalled with a laugh, adding, “So he got naked, I gave him a kiss and then… anyway.”

However, the things turned wild when the former England rugby star "passed out" after the steamy smooch.

“He was so drunk and he passed out and I had to leave him there. One of my mates had to come and pick him up. I can’t move a 20-stone rugby player when he has passed out,” Zara candidly shared.

About Mike and Zara Tindall

After years of dating, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall finally tied the knot on July 30, 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

The couple shares 3 kids, Mia Grace Tindall, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, and Lucas Philip Tindall. 

Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got “naked” for kiss on their first date

Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got “naked” for kiss on their first date
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day

Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day
Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study

Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study
Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside

Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion
Zara Tindall speaks out on Royal Family’s 'struggles' behind palace walls
Zara Tindall speaks out on Royal Family’s 'struggles' behind palace walls
King Charles concludes VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations
King Charles concludes VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hire Bill Gates’ ex employee for key role
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hire Bill Gates’ ex employee for key role
Zara Tindall breaks cover while remaining absent from Royal Family events
Zara Tindall breaks cover while remaining absent from Royal Family events
Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain
Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain
Prince Harry finds shoulder to lean on after King Charles rejects plea
Prince Harry finds shoulder to lean on after King Charles rejects plea
Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay
Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay
Prince Edward extends royal invitation to celebrities for key palace gathering
Prince Edward extends royal invitation to celebrities for key palace gathering
Meghan Markle posts intimate clip of Prince Harry kissing her at Beyoncé's show
Meghan Markle posts intimate clip of Prince Harry kissing her at Beyoncé's show
Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal
Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal
Royal Family sparks fierce backlash for 'costing a fortune' to taxpayers
Royal Family sparks fierce backlash for 'costing a fortune' to taxpayers