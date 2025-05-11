David Beckham wishes Victoria ‘Mother’s Day’ after Brooklyn ‘cut’ ties

David Beckham has penned a heartfelt wish for wife Victoria Beckham on Mother’s Day.
On Sunday, May 11, the football icon wished the fashion designer on behalf of his kids; Cruz, Romeo, Harper and Brooklyn Beckham.
David’s sweet wish read, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mommy. To all our friends in the US, Happy Mother’s Day.”
The former England player’s emotional wish comes after his estranged son Brooklyn allegedly “cut” ties with him.
A source told Daily Mail, “There has been no call, no contact, nothing. As parents, David and Victoria are concerned for their son and they have tried to get in touch but he isn't interested.”
The insider added, “David even tried through social media last Monday because he fears that his son won't know that he and Victoria love him so dearly otherwise. It is a terribly sad situation. They just want him to know that they are there for him when he's ready to talk to them but he simply doesn't seem very interested at all.”
Victoria re-posted the heartwarming wish on her Instagram Stories and noted, “I love you all so much.”
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham fued with Brooklyn
The rumours about Beckham family feud started last month when Brooklyn did not wish his mother on her 51st birthday.