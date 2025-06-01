World

PSG's historic win sparks chaos: 2 dead, hundreds arrested in France

Hundreds of people have been arrested in Paris following clashes with police, after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans celebrated their club's victory in the Champions League final.

Officers arrested nearly 300 people after clashes broke out near the city's Champs-Elysees avenue and PSG's Parc des Princes stadium, where nearly 50,000 people had watched the 5-0 win against Inter Milan in Munich on big screens.

Flares and fireworks were set off, bus shelters were smashed and cars were torched amid the wild celebrations.

The chaos came after PSG won the biggest prize in European club football for the first time in their history.

The majority of fans celebrated peacefully, with many singing and dancing in the streets or blaring their car horns.

The Eiffel Tower was illuminated with PSG's blue and red colours, and French President Emmanuel Macron, a keen supporter of Olympique de Marseille, posted on X: "A glorious day for PSG! Bravo, we are all proud. Paris, the capital of Europe this evening."

Approximately 5,400 police were deployed across Paris in anticipation of the raucous celebrations.

Most of the almost 300 people detained were suspected of possessing fireworks and causing disorder, Paris police said.

