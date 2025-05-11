Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day

Kris Jenner never leaves a moment to hype up her daughters and Mother’s Day is no exception!
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 11, to mark Mother’s Day.
Celebrating the auspicious occasion, Kris penned a lengthy note for all the “incredible” moms including her daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as well as her own mother MJ.
“To my daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie, getting to experience each of you become mothers has been one of my life’s biggest blessings. I am endlessly proud of the way you love your babies and how each of you nurture, teach, protect, and give them the most incredible childhoods,” she penned in the caption.
Alongside the emotional note, Kris shared a carousel of heartwarming photos, featuring her all six children, grandchildren and her own mother.
“Being a mother to all of my kids has been the greatest privilege. It’s the role that has defined my life, shaped my heart, and given me more joy than I ever thought possible. I carry each of you with me every single day, and the bond we share as a family is my everything,” she added.
Kris further gushed over her mother, writing, “And to my own beautiful mom, MJ, thank you for showing me what it means to be resilient, to lead with love, and to always put family first.”
Kris Jenner kids and grandkids
Kris Jenner is a doting mother to six children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie and a grandmother to her 14 grandchildren.