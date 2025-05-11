Justin Timberlake pays tribute to 'superwoman' Jessica Biel on Mother's Day 

Justin Timberlake honored her "superwoman" wife Jessica Biel on the occasion of Mother's Day.
The 44-year-old American singer turned to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 11, to pay a heartfelt tribute to his life partner, celebrating International Mother's Day.
In a series of photos, Justin shared never-before-seen snapshots of Jessica playing with his two sons, Silas and Phineas.
The Better Place hitmaker kicked off his post with an adorable picture of one of his sons alongside the 7th Heaven starlet, showing the mother-son duo hugging each other.
"HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY TO THE SUPERWOMAN WHO PUTS UP WITH ALL THE BOYS," the father-of-two penned.
The other image featured Jessica and their two sons posed inside the globally known singer's studio, as his eldest son was wearing his jacket, while his youngest son wore his cap with his name "Justin" written on it.
He wrote, "WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH MAMA," over the slide.
The singer-turned-actor re-shared a throwback photo of his childhood alongside his mom, Lynn Bomar Harless, wishing her Happy Mother's Day.
Paying tribute to his mother, he scribbled, "AND A VERY HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY TO THE OG!"
"I LOVE YOU AND YOUR CINNAMON SUGAR TOAST," he stated on another image.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in 2012 after dating each other for several years.
They are also parents to their two sons, Silas and Phineas, whom they welcomed in 2015 and 2020.