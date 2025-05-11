Amber Heard reveals secretly welcoming twins in moving Mother's Day post 

Amber Heard has delighted her fans after revealing the arrival of her twin babies in a heartfelt Mother's Day post.
The globally known actress turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday, May 11, to announce the heartwarming update with her fans and well-wishers.
In her post, she shared the adorable photo of her twins, showing the little feet of the newborn babies.
The mom-of-three penned a touching note that read, "Mother's Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year, I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years."
"Today, I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full," Amber disclosed the names of her new arrivals.
She further noted, "When I had my first baby girl Oonagh, four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!"
"Becoming a mother by myself and on my terms, despite my fertility challenges, has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always," she concluded her emotional post.
Amber Heard's representatives confirms the arrival of twin babies:
Amber's representative has also revealed to People that the actress is having a great time with her newborn babies as her family has been completed.
"Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family," before adding, "Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show."
Amber Heard confirms second pregnancy:
For those unaware, Amber Heard confirmed her second pregnancy in December last year.
Amber Heard welcomes daughter Oonagh Paige:
Before welcoming her twin babies, the Justice League actress was a mother to her first eldest daughter, Oonagh Paige, who turned 4 in April 2025.
Despite keeping her relationship away from the spotlight, Amber Heard has reportedly been dating a cinematographer, Bianca Butti, since 2020.
As of now, the actress has not confirmed her relationship.