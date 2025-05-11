Meghan Markle pours her heart into loving tribute to kids in Mother’s Day post

Royal

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mother, Meghan Markle, pens heartfelt note to ring in Mother’s Day 2025

Meghan Markle loves her children more than “all the stars in all the sky!”

To mark 2025 Mother’s Day, the Duchess of Sussex penned a heartfelt note in which she poured her heart out, expressing all the love and admiration she has for her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In her latest Instagram post shared on Sunday, May 11, the former American actress posted an unseen photograph with her two little ones.

Beginning her sweet caption, Meghan Markle penned, “Happy Mother’s Day! Cheers to juggling it all with joy!”

“And to these two gems - who still attempt to climb ‘mama mountain’, smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure….being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life,” she added.

Expressing her immeasurable love for Archie and Lilibet, the Duchess wrote, “I, too, ‘love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.’”

Accompanying the heartfelt tribute was an adorable snap of Meghan carrying both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in her arms as they faced away from the camera.

The photo, which was seemingly captured in the balcony of Meghan and Prince Harry’s Montecito home, featured the Suits alum and her adorable children dressed in casual attires, enjoying a fun time.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry:

Meghan Markle tied the knot to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. The couple shares two children, Prince Archie (born in 2019), and Princess Lilibet (born in 2021).

