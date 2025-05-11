Sabu, aka Terry Brunk dies at 60 after iconic wrestling career

Famous wrestler Sabu, whose real name was Terry Brunk sadly passed away at the age of 60 on Sunday, May 11.
His death comes only a few weeks after he wrestled his final match during WrestleMania weekend.
In his retirement match, he won against GCW wrestler Joey Janela in the main event of the ninth annual Joey Janela's Spring Break.
As per the reports, the cause of the death has not been revealed and more details about his passing are still being confirmed.
Terry Brunk, known as Sabu: A wrestling legend
Sabu was known for being extremely daring and creative wrestlers of his time.
During his career, he won World Heavyweight Championship three times, including two Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) titles and one NWA title.
Sabu belonged to famous wrestling family and was the nephew of The Sheik, who trained him and another well-known wrestler, Rob Van Dam.
He began his wrestling career in 1985, mainly performing in wrestling regions across the Midwestern United States.
Sabu competed in various wrestling promotions, including ECW, World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and WWE.
In the final years of his life, he made few appearances and wrestled his last match on April 18.