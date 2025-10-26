Royal

Prince William makes big announcement amid Prince Andrew’s Lodge issue

The Prince of Wales reacts to major news amid ongoing issues of Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge

  By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince William makes big announcement amid Prince Andrew’s Lodge issue
Prince William makes big announcement amid Prince Andrew’s Lodge issue

Prince William has made a delightful announcement through his initiative amid ongoing Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge drama.

On Saturday, October 25, the Prince of Wales announced the finalist of Earthshot Prize in Clean our Air category.

He took to Instagram Stories and shared a thoughtful message while reposting Earthshot Prize post.

William wrote, “Choosing to ensure that everyone breathes clean, healthy air - by revolutionising transport, removing pollution from the air, choosing renewable energy and eliminating the burning of fossil fuels.”

As per the award website, “The Earthshot Prize Finalists are climate leaders from every corner of the globe and every kind of organisation. They represent the most ambitious and inspiring solutions to the planet’s greatest challenges across our five Earthshots.”

The message continued, “They’re proof that the solutions we need already exist, that change is happening now, and that with the right backing these breakthroughs can spread at speed and scale. The impact they’re already making around the world shows that a better, fairer future is possible for both people and planet.”

Three regions have been announced as the finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2025 including The City of Bogotá, The City of Guangzhou and The State of Gujarat.

Prince William's delightful announcement comes after tabloids reported that Andrew has been asked to leave the Royal Lodge since he stepped away from royal titles.

