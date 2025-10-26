King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Sophia make powerful joint appearance

King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters, Princess Sofia and Infanta Sofia, made a rare joint appearance at an award ceremony.
On Sunday, October 25, the Spanish royal family presented the 2025 Exemplary Town of Asturias Award to the parish of Valdesoto in the Siero Council.
They were received by the President of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón; the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food, Luis Planas; the Government Delegate in the Autonomous Community, Adriana Lastra and the President of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, Ana Isabel Fernández.
As per Royal Family website, “The visit to Valdesoto began with a representation of the social activity "Valdesoto d'antañu," a showcase of the parish's way of life, traditions, customs, beliefs, cuisine, and trades at the beginning of the 20th century.”
Felipe, Felipe and their Royal Highnesses the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía later on visited the church district, where they saw a performance of the social activity "Los Sidros.”
It continued, “At the end, they headed towards the Multipurpose Center where, on the outdoor esplanade, they contemplated an exhibition of a wood and paint artisan workshop in Quintana Carlos. Their Majesties the King and Queen, Their Royal Highnesses The Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía continued their tour.”
At the award event, Sophia delivered an emotional speech to express gratitude.