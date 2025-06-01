Entertainment

Miley Cyrus reveals true feeling on dad Billy Ray’s romance with Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus sparked romance rumors with Elizabeth Hurley in April

Miley Cyrus is taking her father’s blossoming new relationship like an “adult.”

During her appearance on Saturday’s episode of the Interview podcast, the Hannah Montana star addressed her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ romance with Elizabeth Hurley.

“At first, it’s hard because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy,'” she explained.

The Flowers hitmaker further added, “So my adult self has caught up.”

Miley Cyrus relationship with father Billy Ray Cyrus

While speaking, Miley shared that she and her father are no longer estranged after their reunion at her brother Braison’s 31st birthday party earlier this month.

“I think timing is everything. You know, there’s been enough bridges now of time to get us all reconnected,” the pop star said.

Miley added that she’s had to learn to “[respect] her parents as individuals.”

The father-daughter duo’s rift reportedly dates back to 2022 when Billy Ray and Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, announced they were divorcing after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's romance

Billy Ray Cyrus sparked romance rumors with Elizabeth Hurley in April, after he shared a photo of them kissing.

The couple first met on the set of 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise on the Caribbean island of Nevis, and recently reconnected.

