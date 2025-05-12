Prince William faces monarchy threats as his future royal role is at risk  

Prince William might lose his future royal role as King due to his non-serious attitude towards the British monarchy.
The Prince of Wales, the next in line to the British throne, was seemingly dubbed "lazy" as he paid no attention to the kingship.
GB News reported that the father-of-three faced severe backlash during a live debate between the royal commentators.
A royal correspondent, Richard Fitzwilliams, told the publication that the future King "does nothing" to establish the British monarchy.
The 75-year-old British consultant, who has closely seen William, noted, "There’s no doubt that if you take charitable activities, the monarchy has a unique profile."
However, the group's CEO, Graham Smith, claimed that the eldest son of Charles is "incredibly lazy" despite the expectations of becoming the future King.
"Part of the problem with them and part of the problem with William, who is in line to be the next monarch, is that he's incredibly lazy. He doesn't do anything," Smith argued.
He also highlighted the British Royal Family member's latest royal engagements, noting, "In the last month, he did about four days of work. When I say work, I mean turning up and waving at people. Most of which is done in or near their houses."
Prince William to become future king:
For those unaware, Prince William is the son of King Charles III and the late Princess of Wales, now first in line to the British throne.