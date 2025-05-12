Prince Andrew to hit with another massive setback after accuser's death

Prince Andrew's never-ending "humiliation" in front of Royal Family could reach an all time high in near future.
The disgraced Royal might face another massive blow as the US officials continue to investigate paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew was accused of sexual assault by the late Virginia Giuffre – one of the most prominent accusers in Epstein case – which he always strongly denied.
Her civil case with him was settled in February 2022 for an undisclosed sum.
In 2019, Epstein died at the age of 66 in his New York jail cell by suicide after being arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.
Jeffrey Epstein case investigation continues
US Attorney-General Pam Bondi has revealed that the FBI is "reviewing tens of thousands of videos" of the scandalous financier.
Public's interest in the case reached all time high after the US President Donald Trump vowed to publicise the “Epstein Files.”
Talking about the mentioned videos, a source shared with The Sun, "Andrew will be sweating over their release."
They further added, "If there's anything in there that involves him, it would pile more misery and humiliation on him."
Virginia Giuffre: The most vocal accuser of Jeffrey Epstein
Virginia Giuffre had claimed that she was groomed and sexually abused by Epstein and his British socialite associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
In a 2009 lawsuit, the victim alleged that the men introduced her to Prince Andrew in 2001, and in a separate suit she claimed that the Royal sexually assaulted her on three different occasions when she was 17.
Giuffre emerged as a campaigner against sexual abuse and sex trafficking after becoming as one of Epstein's most outspoken accusers.
At the age of 41, Giuffre reportedly took her own life at her home in Neergabby, Western Australia on April 25, 2025.